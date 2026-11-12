Poudre School District board to reconsider closing Blevins Middle School at special meeting

The Poudre School District (PSD) board is holding a special meeting Thursday night to consider removing Blevins Middle School from the district’s closure list.

This comes after the school board recently voted to close six schools amid declining enrollment. Blevins is one of those schools.

See the full story in the video below

Poudre school board to reconsider closing middle school at special meeting

At last week’s board meeting, the board decided to revisit its October school closure and consolidation vote.

“We have an opportunity to make a different decision, not because financial challenges have disappeared, and not because enrollment numbers are unimportant, but because responsible governance requires us to consider the full picture, including what our decisions set in motion,” PSD board member Dr. Coronda Ziegler said.

Poudre School District PSD board member Dr. Coronda Ziegler

During that meeting, board member Dr. Coronda Ziegler argued Blevins deserved another look, pointing to the school’s strategic plan, concerns about enrollment projections and the potential long-term effects of other school closures and boundary changes.

Watch below: Poudre School District Board votes to close or consolidate schools

Poudre School District Board votes to close or consolidate schools

“I believe Blevins deserves consideration not only for the challenges it may face today, but for the work that's already underway and the role that it can continue to play in our district. As one community commenter stated tonight, we need to reconsider, revisit, and repair. This is an opportunity to do so,” Dr. Ziegler said.

Watch below: Poudre School District approves plan to close six schools, consolidate others

Poudre School District approves plan to close six schools, consolidate others

Thursday night’s special meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and the district told Denver7 there will be no public comment period.

The delay has also pushed back its School Choice application period, which is now expected to open on November 13 and close on December 16.