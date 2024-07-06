Poudre Fire crews rescue blind horse from Larimer County canal

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews with the Poudre Fire Authority rescued a blind horse from a canal in Larimer County Saturday.

Lacy the horse sustained several cuts and scrapes after being pulled from the canal near the intersection of N. Giddings Road and E. CR 56 but is expected to be OK.

Rescue operations began around 10 a.m. after crews located Lacy in the canal with water up to her shoulders.

PFA

PFA crews placed a harness around the animal and guided her downstream to an area where it would be easier for Lacy to pull herself out. But Lacy did not have the strength and laid down, according to a PFA social media post on X.

The team gave the horse a sedative to calm her nerves, and she was wrenched from the water to safety. After the mild sedative wore off, she was given fresh hay.

PFA

Who owns the animal or how Lacy got into the canal is unknown.

