COMMERCE CITY, Denver — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead inside a Commerce City home.

On Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m., ACSO deputies responded to a home in the 16000 block of East 104th Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive adult male.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that the man suffered gunshot wounds, ACSO officials said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, officials noted.

Over the past several days, detectives have been at the home to investigate the man’s death. Detectives continue to pursue leads and work to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call dispatch at 303-288-1535.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time.