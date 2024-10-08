I-25 reopens in both directions near Lone Tree

Update: As of 1:10 p.m., I-25 has reopened, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

LONE TREE, Colo. – A portion of I-25 is closed in both directions between C-470 and Lincoln Avenue in the Lone Tree area.

According to CDOT, the southbound lanes are closed between Exit 195 (County Line Road) and Exit 193 (Lincoln Ave.), due to police activity.

The I-25 northbound lanes were reported closed at Lincoln Avenue. Cameras showed a large backup on the interstate, but it was unclear as to the cause of the shut down.

Denver7 News has reached out to the city of Lone Tree for more information on the closure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.