Porter Hospital suspends operations, transports patients to nearby facilities after loss of hot water

DENVER — Porter Hospital in Denver is closed and some patients are being transferred to other hospitals after a boiler system failure Monday.

The boiler failure caused a loss of hot water, according to an AdventHealth press release. And an emergency boiler is currently enroute and will be installed as soon as possible.

The hot water outage prompted hospital officials to close portions of the medical campus, including Porter’s emergency room and new patient admissions.

Additionally, all surgeries are being rescheduled and all hospital services have been suspended. Several ambulances are transporting some patients to nearby facilities.

This outage affects the AdventhHealth Porter campus but excludes the medical office buildings at 850 and 950 E. Harvard as well as Porter Medical Plaza at 2535 S. Downing Street.