PopUp Bagels opening Denver location in Cherry Creek neighborhood

DENVER — PopUp Bagels will be rolling into the Denver area with a new location planned for the Cherry Creek neighborhood, among others, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The popular bagel shop known for its ripping and dipping experience is expanding west, with more than 20 shops popping up across Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma over the next few years.

The company, which was founded in 2021, announced this week a shop expansion to Colorado, with a Boulder location opening at 1247 Pleasant Street.

“That idea has taken us from a Connecticut backyard to communities across the country, and Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma represent an exciting next chapter. Each state brings its own energy and character, and we see tremendous potential to build the same kind of passionate local following that has fueled our growth from the beginning,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels, in a press release.

The company spokesperson had no additional details to share yet regarding the timeline for the openings.

