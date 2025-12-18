Popular CBD store in Leadville catches fire on Thursday morning

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A popular CBD store in Leadville caught fire on Thursday morning, forcing an air quality alert for residents in the immediate area.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it had responded to a structure fire within Leadville. Based on photos they shared, Floyd's of Leadville, a premium CBD shop on the 1100 block of Poplar Street, was on fire.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

As of 11:15 a.m., the sheriff's office said the fire was still active. Agencies from Summit County, Eagle County and Chaffee County responded to help.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

A community alert was sent via Everbridge about air quality concerns within a half-mile of the fire. The Lake County Public Health Agency said residents should stay inside when possible or wear a N95 mask outside due to the smoke from the structure fire. Free N95 masks are available at 735 Highway 24 in Leadville.

Lake County Elementary School, which is about 0.3 miles away, has canceled all outdoor activities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details were available.