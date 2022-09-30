Pop Up Grocer featuring unique food products opens in RiNo

DENVER — The New York-based Pop Up Grocer, a traveling grocery store, opened in Denver’s River North Arts District on Walnut Street Friday.

“We feature only the newest and most exciting products in packaged goods. So we have three curation criteria: Is it new and interesting? Is it made with better ingredients? And does it look good?” said Robert Truglia, Pop Up Grocer marketing director.

Truglia said the RiNo location is the ninth Pop Up Grocer store to open with other temporary locations opening in Chicago, Miami, and New York.

“We prioritize featuring brands that sort of come from a diverse representation of founders.... And what we try to do is make our shelves the best representation of what we want to see, which is founders from all different backgrounds,” Truglia said.

According to Pop UP Grocers, more than 50% of the products they sell are produced by women, people, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Some of the products include edible packaging, whipped cream sunscreen, and cling wrap made from recyclable material.

“We think of ourselves as a showcase for these brands, a way for national brands to get local exposure. So brands that only exist on the internet, they can basically then be in a store for people to touch and feel and then our shoppers afterwards — they can go find these brands online, and can buy them there as well,” Truglia said.

One of the brands featured in Pop Up Grocer is Bundle x Joy.

“So we are bringing superfoods for dogs. We're very excited as a female-founded brand. We offer food treats and supplements and we like to say it's the perfect bundle of nutrition for your bestie,” said Jess Berger, Bundle x Joy founder.

Berger said she’s spent more than a decade working for other dog food brands.

“I had a dream of having my own brand. But I really didn't see founders that looked like me. And it was hard for me to think like 'Oh, I can have my own brand,'" Berger said. "Two years ago, I was like, 'You know what, it's time to take the leap, pursue my dream.' And here we are today, on shelf for the first time. I'm so proud to be a part of just a changing landscape of founders that are underrepresented because it is so much harder for us to get on (a) shelf and to have opportunities like this. So it seems like not a big deal. Like, it's just a shelf, but it means so much more to us.”

To support more brand founders like Berger, Truglia said Pop Up Grocer started a program called The Fund.

“We donate 5% of our yearly sales to a new emerging brand. So they get a cash prize and then they also get a gift of creative services basically to do a rebrand. So all the brands that you see on our shelves have such gorgeous branding and packaging, we want to give that gift to, you know, brands that are just starting out or need a little bit of extra help,” Truglia said.

Pop Up Grocer will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 30.