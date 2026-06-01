Poll finds majority of Colorado women are struggling financially

DENVER — The majority of women in Colorado are struggling financially, according to a new poll commissioned by The Women’s Foundation of Colorado.

“Our work is based on what women know they need. We conducted a poll ahead of the June 30th primary to really understand directly what women are telling us,” Louise Myrland, The Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s vice president of programs, said. “We did this because we want candidates for elected office in Colorado and voters to know what's most important to women.”

Myrland said the organization surveyed 725 women from many different backgrounds.

The poll found that 84% of women said the cost of living is rising faster than their incomes. This rose for Black women (91%) and LGBTQ+ women (93%).

“This has huge implications for women's lives. Half of Colorado women, because of these financial pressures, are cutting back on retirement savings or taking on debt just to cover their basic expenses. Women told us they're having to put off major life decisions due to financial constraints. They're delaying having kids, they're putting off health care they need, and putting off retirement. One woman told us, In order to retire, I will have to sell my house, so at age 70, I'm still working,” Myrland said.

Myrland said healthcare access is also a concern, with a third of women saying affordable access to high-quality health care would help them get ahead. 43% of Hispanic women felt this way.

“Safety is another issue that was very clearly a need for improvement for Colorado women. Our rights are being eroded, and women are experiencing a range of safety concerns. The top concern was connected again to affordability. Women are worried about becoming victims of financial fraud or scams. Younger women also are very concerned about sexual assault, and one in ten Colorado women told us that they're concerned that they will be the victim of domestic violence,” Myrland said.

The Women’s Foundation of Colorado is hosting a gubernatorial candidate forum on June 7, where Myrland said they will use the poll results to craft questions for the candidates.