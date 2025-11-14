Polis requests federal disaster relief funding for southwestern Colorado flooding recovery

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday requested a major disaster declaration that would bring federal relief funding to southwestern Colorado in the wake of last month’s catastrophic flooding.

The floods caused nearly $14 million in damage in La Plata, Archuleta and Mineral Counties between Oct. 10 and 14 – including more than $10 million in damage to roadways – according to a preliminary Federal Emergency Management Agency assessment cited by the state.

“Overflowing water, mud, and debris impacted roads, critical infrastructure, businesses, and homes,” read a letter to President Trump and FEMA’s director Thursday. “Impacts resulting from the Western Colorado Flooding affected communities at every level, from large critical infrastructure damage to the loss of homes.”

“These waterways will be forever changed and will direct water in ways that were not anticipated.”

Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency on Oct. 12. The state has since allocated $6 million in funding for flood recovery.

Thursday's request for federal funds had bipartisan report from both Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd.

A major disaster declaration would unlock FEMA Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding, which would help the region recover from the recent floods and “rebuild in ways that reduce or mitigate future disaster losses in their communities.”

“Damage from these floods has devastated families, local economies, and essential public systems,” Polis said in a statement Thursday. “Colorado is asking the federal government to join us in partnership so we can help La Plata, Archuleta, and Mineral Counties recover as quickly and safely as possible.”