Police briefly shut down SB I-225 in Aurora for shooting investigation

DENVER — Police briefly shut down southbound I-225 at 6th Avenue Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. as they investigated a shooting that happened in the area just before 7 a.m.

Southbound traffic was diverted off the interstate to side roads, but the interstate reopened at 7:50 a.m.

Aurora police said the shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. One man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

APD said the victim reported the shooting possibly involved road rage, but the department said no information about a suspect was available at 7:40 a.m.

Officers closed down the highway to try to locate evidence, Aurora police said.

