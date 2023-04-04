Watch Now
Police shooting at The Citadel Mall leaves suspect dead Monday evening

First at ten, a deadly officer involved shooting at The Citadel Mall on Colorado Springs's east side. Police say one man is dead and four suspects are in custody after they were spotted in two different stolen vehicles. News 5's Maggie Bryan is at the scene with what we know about these five suspects.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 11:08:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The search for a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants ended with a fatal police shooting in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on Monday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers located a wanted suspect and several juveniles in two stolen cars in the mall parking lot. Police say they were later set up to make an arrest as the group left the food court.

Four people were arrested as they exited the mall, but the adult male suspect ran to the Burlington Coat Factory. CSPD said that the suspect was armed with a gun and was shot at least once by police.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 4, 8am

Despite life-saving efforts on scene and at the hospital, the suspect died.

Details on exactly what led to the shooting have not been provided yet. No one else was injured. According to CSPD, four of the five suspects in this incident were carrying guns.

Per Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigating agency. Any officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave, per policy.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

This is a developing story.

