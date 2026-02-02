Police searching for suspect at center of Broomfield shelter-in-place order on Sunday evening

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help alerting them to the whereabouts of a suspect at the center of a shelter-in-place order in Broomfield on Sunday evening.

The at-large suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Heriberto Vazquez Mosqueda. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Broomfield Police Department's non-emergency phone number at 303-438-6400.

Broomfield police Department

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Broomfield Police Department learned that a Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy had pursued a suspect driver into Broomfield. This case started as a kidnapping out of Fort Collins, Broomfield police said, though no other information about this was immediately available Monday afternoon.

The driver crashed into a backyard of a home near Compass Way and Prospect Lane, which is within the Anthem Neighborhood.

The driver, who was possibly armed, ran from the scene, Broomfield police said. A female passenger was rescued and brought to a hospital.

This prompted a shelter-in-place order in the neighborhood, which ended around 1 a.m.

Broomfield police and other law enforcement agencies combed the area with K-9s, drones with night-vision capabilities and a Colorado State patrol airplane, but they were unable to find him.

Police now believe the suspect has left the area.

No other details are available as of publishing time. Denver7 will update this article once we learn more.