Police searching for man accused of groping women along Denver metro trails

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Investigators are searching for a man accused of groping women along or near trails in the Denver metro area.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, around 3 p.m. on New Year's Day, a woman was running on the Bear Creek Trail, west of Kipling/ east of Fox Hollow Golf Course, when a man slapped her butt while riding past her on an electric mini-bike. The next day, around 3:15 p.m., a woman was assaulted in a similar manner by a man riding an electric mini-bike in the area of South Kipling and Yale Avenue near the Bear Creek Trail, according to police.

Lakewood PD said similar incidents have been reported in Denver and Sheridan.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a mustache and a "Spanish accent," according to Lakewood police. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, tan work jacket and a black backpack with a large, red "Levi's" patch across the back.

Lakewood Police Department

Anyone with information about the man — or if you believe you have been victimized — is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.