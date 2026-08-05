Police searching for answers after man's body found in Aurora field

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found face down in a field Tuesday.

Police were called to the field in the 1400 block of Idalia Court around 10:49 a.m. after the body was discovered.

Aurora Police Crime Scene Investigators and an Arapahoe County Coroner’s Investigator responded and determined the death was suspicious.

Police said the 36-year-old man had no apparent injuries, and no suspect information was available.

No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.

