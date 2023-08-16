Watch Now
Police: Pueblo 7-year-old taken by non-custodial parent, last seen Sunday

Pueblo Police Department
Posted at 11:50 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 01:51:40-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a 7-year-old girl who was taken by her non-custodial parent Sunday.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a missing person around 11:38 p.m. on August 13.

Police say the custodial legal guardian of Racheal Bastian, 7, allowed the child's biological mother and non-custodial parent, Casandra Bastian, 39, to have visitation days. Rachel was supposed to be returned to the legal guardian on Sunday, but the two never showed up.

Casandra and Racheal were last seen Sunday in a red Ford Explorer with Texas license plate S63 XSJ. Pueblo PD said the license plate is fake.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for Casandra for second-degree kidnapping.

Pueblo PD said since Racheal was not deemed to be in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury," her disappearance does not qualify for an AMBER Alert.

Anyone with information about Racheal or Casandra's whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo PD dispatch at 719-553-2502. Tipsters can remain anonymous and contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

