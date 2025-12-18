Police: Multiple fires burning near town of Yuma

YUMA, Colo. — Authorities are reporting multiple fires in and around the town of Yuma in Yuma County on Wednesday night.

The Yuma Police Department posted on Facebook that evacuees can go to the Yuma High School, "due to the multiple fires in the area."

The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management reported that "Multiple fires are currently burning throughout the county, and strong winds may cause them to spread rapidly."

It's unclear where the fires are burning and exactly how many fires there are.

However, the National Weather Service posted on X a radar image of what it believes to be multiple smoke plumes.

"We are waiting for official confirmation, but we have reports of a few fires developing in these strong winds in Yuma county. These blue plumes on radar are likely smoke plumes being picked up by radar. Please heed any local alerts for your area!," NWS Goodland wrote.

NWS

This is a developing story