Police: Missing Texas woman's car may be in Denver, Colorado Springs

SPICEWOOD, Tex. — Investigators believe a missing Texas woman's car may be in Colorado.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Brenna Swindell, 29. She was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas, about 35 miles northwest of Austin.

Austin PD said Swindell was at the bar with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry. The two have not been seen since, and their phones have been turned off since Aug. 23.

APD Seeking Community Assistance in Locating Missing Adult - https://t.co/gqac29o2kT pic.twitter.com/lBbVaRXxV2 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 26, 2024

Swindell is described as a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 to 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos on both arms.

The missing woman may be traveling in a white 2022 Kia Carnival with Texas license plate VFS 7528. Austin PD said the vehicle was possibly seen in Colorado Springs or Denver.

Austin PD said Swindell has not been in usual contact with her family and friends and there are concerns for her "safety and immediate welfare." Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Austin PD's missing person's unit at 512-974-5250.

Swindell is the daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell. He shared a message from his wife, Sarah, on his Facebook profile on Sunday.