Police: Man at center of Weld County narcotics investigation connected to Greeley drive-by shooting

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities believe a man who allegedly had thousands of counterfeit pills and several pounds of drugs in his trunk is also connected to a drive-by shooting in Greeley.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Nunn Police Department and Ault Police Department responded to the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn. A man allegedly asked staff members to call 911 because he thought he was overdosing on narcotics, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Medics transported the man to the hospital, and the Weld County Drug Task Force responded to help locate the source of the narcotics.

During the investigation, 12,000 counterfeit prescription pills suspected of containing fentanyl, eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a half-pound of suspected cocaine and two firearms were discovered in the man's vehicle at the gas station, according to Greeley police.

Greeley Police Department

At the same time, Greeley detectives were investigating an unrelated drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 17. Detectives believe the man was involved in that incident, as well.

The man allegedly drove by a home in the 9000 block of 19th Street Road around 7 p.m. and fired multiple rounds into the home. Greeley police said the home was "clearly occupied by adults and a child." No one was injured.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Brian Ledezma, was arrested for attempted murder in the first-degree with extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief in connection to the drive-by shooting. He also faces several charges, including unlawful possession with intent to distribute, in connection to the narcotics investigation.