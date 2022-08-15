Police look for accused DIA baggage thief

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a man they say walked away with several stolen bags from Denver International Airport over the span of three weeks.

The alleged thief is accused of stealing eight golf club bags from baggage claim at DIA between July 23 and Aug. 12, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The bulletin provided photos of the suspect showing him walking away with a bag from the baggage carousel.

Police ask that if you recognize the man pictured above, to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.