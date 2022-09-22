Watch Now
Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving driver, pedestrian in SW Denver

Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 18:52:12-04

DENVER — Police are investigating another hit-and-run crash between a driver and pedestrian that happened a few blocks west of Ruby Hill Park Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and South Clay Street sometime shortly before 4 p.m., Denver police said. The circumstances of the crash re under investigation.

The Denver Police Department only said the crash involved “a motorist and a pedestrian” and that officers were investigating, but the only other detail a spokesperson released was that it was “a serious accident.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

