Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving driver, pedestrian in SW Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating another hit-and-run crash between a driver and pedestrian that happened a few blocks west of Ruby Hill Park Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and South Clay Street sometime shortly before 4 p.m., Denver police said. The circumstances of the crash re under investigation.

The Denver Police Department only said the crash involved “a motorist and a pedestrian” and that officers were investigating, but the only other detail a spokesperson released was that it was “a serious accident.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated.