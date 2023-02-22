Cañon City Police Department investigating bomb threat at Cañon City High School

UPDATE: Cañon City Police Department says early indications point to this being a false report. The school is on lockdown but there are no injuries and no suspects have been identified.

ORIGINAL: Cañon City Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at Cañon City High School.

According to the police department, a bomb threat was called in and police are on scene securing the area.

Parents are asked not to approach the building. Parent staging is at St Michael's Catholic Church.

No other information was made available.

____

