Police investigating after woman found dead in Greenwood Village park

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police in Greenwood Village are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a park Monday night.

A walker on a trail at the Rollin D. Barnard Equestrian Park, 1001 E. Orchard Road, came upon the body around 6:07 p.m. and called police.

Police reported the body was in a wooded area within the park.

The Arapahoe County Coroner later took custody of the deceased female. Her identity will be released when the family is notified.

Police say there is no known threat to the public, and investigators are actively working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case may call the GVPD Tip Line at 303-486-1555 or email investigations@greenwoodvillage.com.