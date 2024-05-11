Police investigate multiple break-ins at cannabis shops in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are searching for the suspects who broke into Stadium Gardens Marijuana Dispensary twice in the past couple of weeks.

Commerce City Police said in a Facebook post, that since the beginning of May, there have been four break-ins or attempted break-ins at cannabis shops in the city.

"Unfortunately we’re used to it, but it's getting worse," said Stadium Gardens owner, Rita Tsalyuk.

The most recent burglary occurred late Wednesday into Thursday morning at Tsalyuk's shop.

Surveillance video captured 3-4 suspects using a car to smash through the front of the building, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

"The amount of products they stole is not even comparable to the amount of damages they created," she said.

One of the vehicles used in at least one of the crimes has been recovered, but Commerce City PD said they are still searching for the vehicle in this incident as well as the suspects.

The first time Stadium Gardens was targeted, thieves were unsuccessful at breaching the doors, according to Commerce City PD, but the second time they used a Kia with no plates to smash right through the front of the building. And that's in addition to the products they stole once they were inside.

Denver7 Stadium Gardens Dispensary in Commerce City boarded up after being broken into on May 9.

Commerce City PD said it is working with other Denver-Metro agencies that are investigating similar crimes to see if they are connected.

"It's crazy scary and police did everything they could, they did a good job but they weren't able to catch them and I hope they will,"Tsalyuk said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Commerce City PD's tips line at 303-289-3626.