Police investigate Denver fatal crash involving motorcycle

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 2800 block of W. Evans Avenue, according to a Denver Police Department X post.

Details as to how the crash occurred or which vehicle the fatal victim was in were not provided.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed Evans Avenue during the investigation, but it has since been reopened.

