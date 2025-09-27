Police investigate Denver fatal crash involving motorcycle

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the 2800 block of W. Evans Avenue, according to a Denver Police Department X post.
Details as to how the crash occurred or which vehicle the fatal victim was in were not provided.
No other injuries were reported.
Police closed Evans Avenue during the investigation, but it has since been reopened.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Children spend an average of 4 to 7 minutes outside each day: Report
Greeley grassroots group fights plans for $1.1B entertainment district featuring arena, water park
All Colorado national parks will offer free admission Saturday for National Public Lands Day
Brighton animal shelter overwhelmed by multiple animal hoarding intakes since mid-July
Fort Collins Rescue Mission breaks ground on $27.5M facility one month after fire shuts down shelter
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.