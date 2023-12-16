Police investigate bomb threat sent to Boulder synagogue

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are investigating a bomb threat that was emailed to a synagogue Saturday.

No bomb was found after police cleared the Congregation Har HaShem on Baseline Road in Boulder around 8:15 a.m.

The bomb threat sent to Har HaShem via an email was also sent to multiple other Jewish synagogues in the surrounding area, according to Boulder police.

“Fortunately, we were able to respond quickly to this threat. We are glad to report that no bomb was found and nobody was hurt,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold in a statement.

Police said the FBI has been informed of the threat and the incident is now part of an ongoing investigation.