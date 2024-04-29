Police investigate after body found in Thornton pond

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating an outdoor death after a body was found in a neighborhood pond Sunday.

The pond is in Sage Creek Park near E. 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street.

Police said divers on Monday were combing the small body of water as part of the investigation.

Police declined to comment on whether or not they believe foul play was involved. However, they did say there is no danger to the community.

Identifying information like gender or age of the body has also been withheld.

The Adams County Coroner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy and release its findings at a later time.