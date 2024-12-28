Police: Foul play not suspected after two people found dead inside Fort Morgan home

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Fort Morgan police said foul play is not suspected after two people were found dead inside a home on Thursday.

According to the Fort Morgan Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Ram Avenue on Thursday for a death investigation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two deceased people — a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Fort Morgan police said it is conducting a joint investigation with the Morgan County Coroner's Office. The department said the autopsy results are pending toxicology reports, which typically take several weeks.

Foul play is not suspected in this case, according to Fort Morgan PD.