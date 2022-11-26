Watch Now
Police find two people shot dead inside Lafayette home

Posted at 1:54 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 16:01:07-05

DENVER — Police in Lafayette are investigating a homicide after two people were found shot to death inside a home early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive after a report of a shooting around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home. Police said the victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Identification of the victims will be released at a later time.

Police have not said if they believe this is an isolated incident or if there is a danger to the community.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

No suspect information was available to release.

