Police find two people shot dead inside Lafayette home

DENVER — Police in Lafayette are investigating a homicide after two people were found shot to death inside a home early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive after a report of a shooting around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home. Police said the victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Identification of the victims will be released at a later time.

Police have not said if they believe this is an isolated incident or if there is a danger to the community.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

No suspect information was available to release.