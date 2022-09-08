Police: Fake cop arrested after pulling over real cop in Brighton

DENVER — A man was arrested on charges of impersonating a peace officer after he attempted to stop an off-duty officer in Brighton, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Flores Ortiz, 37, was booked into the Adams County Jail after the incident but has since bonded out.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane.

The sheriff's office say Flores Ortiz initially attempted to stop an off-duty officer driving their personal car by activating red and blue lights.

Moments later, police said the suspect started brake checking the off-duty officer, forcing the officer to the side of the road.

According to the sheriff's office, Flores Ortiz wore a “security” shirt and approached the real officer while displaying a silver badge in his hand. The suspect was arrested on scene.

Authorities are advising motorists who may have doubts as to who is pulling them over to call 911 to confirm the identity of the vehicle.