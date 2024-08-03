Police: Denver officer shoots, wounds man who threatened officer with gun

DENVER — A Denver police officer shot and wounded a man who police said threatened the officer with a handgun in the Lower Downtown district early Saturday morning.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive. No officers were injured.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said it happened around 2 a.m. in a LoDo parking lot near 19th and Market streets.

Thomas said officers in the area were flagged down by a person reporting a man with a gun in a parking lot. When officers arrived at the location, they found an armed suspect outside a car.

An officer shot one round at the man after Thomas said the man threatened the officer with a handgun. The suspect was hit in the upper extremity, Thomas said.

Police are investigating a separate shooting that occurred around the same time and in the approximate location as the officer-involved shooting.

One man was wounded in the separate shooting and transported himself to the hospital, Thomas said. No suspect information was available.

An investigation into both shootings continue.