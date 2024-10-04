Police chief for Colorado’s mental health hospital under CBI investigation, removed from job

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry into the chief of police at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo last week and the chief was removed from his position, The Denver Post confirmed Wednesday.

Richard McMorran was escorted from the hospital’s sprawling 300-acre campus last week, sources with knowledge of the incident told The Denver Post. He declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday.

CBI spokesman Rob Low confirmed that agents launched a “possible criminal investigation” at the mental health hospital on Sept. 26 at the request of the Colorado Department of Human Services, which oversees the facility. He declined to specify the target of the investigation or offer further comment.

AnneMarie Harper, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Human Services, did not answer questions about why McMorran was removed but confirmed the chief was “on leave” in an email Wednesday.

The state mental health hospital’s small police department handles criminal matters at the 516-bed campus. The department includes a handful of certified police officers, as well as a number of security guards.

