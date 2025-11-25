Police caution parents against buying certain e-bikes, e-motorcycles amid safety concerns

LONE TREE, Colo. - A group of young teens was caught on camera holding up traffic, doing stunts, and speeding around Park Meadows Mall on October 4. It's a scene becoming more common across the Denver metro area as electric motorcycles and e-bikes become more popular with teens.

"In recent months, there's been a significant uptick in juveniles riding where they shouldn't be riding, riding recklessly, riding through traffic and creating unsafe conditions for everybody on the road, not just themselves," said Lt. Joe Deland with Lone Tree Police Department.

Back in October, in Louisville, a 15-year-old riding an electric motorcycle at night was hit by a car while on the roads without headlights, a driver's license, or registration. Officers in this case acknowledge that many younger riders and parents do not know what is legal and where these types of vehicles are permitted.

Aurora Police tell Denver7 that this type of behavior is becoming a growing problem among middle school-aged children, particularly in District 3. City leaders recently passed a new ordinance that fines parents if their child is caught on the road on an unpermitted bike.

In Denver, the use of motocross bikes/dirt bikes is illegal in the city and county. Anyone using those on roads, sidewalks, or parks could be cited and fined.

Lone Tree police say issues can arise when teens get their hands on Class 3 e-bikes or electric motorcycles.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are the most commonly seen. They have pedals and are assisted by a battery. The maximum speed is 20 mph. There are no age restrictions for riders, and they are allowed on some trails and in bike lanes.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"A Class 3 cannot be ridden on trails or sidewalks. Class 3s have to be ridden in bike lanes. You have to wear a helmet, and you have to be 16 years of age to ride a Class 3," said Lt. Deland.

The fact that the bike can go up to 28 mph comes with the added restrictions.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Electric motorcycles can be ridden on the road as long as they are registered with the State of Colorado and the operator has a driver's license.

"The problem is parents not understanding the class systems, and they're buying their children these very high-performance bikes that are capable of high speeds, which can cause a safety concern to everybody on the road," said Lt. Deland.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Electric motorcycles are not allowed on trails or sidewalks.

"I'll leave it to the parents to make that decision based on all the information they can gather. But some bikes are appropriate for kids under 16 that do go only a certain amount of speed, which is 20 miles an hour," said Lt. Deland.

Police departments that Denver7 spoke to are encouraging parents to do their homework before doing any holiday shopping for their younger teenage kids.

It is against Colorado State law to operate a Class 3 electric-assisted bicycle on any street, highway, or path if the operator is under 16 years old.

Online, there are plenty of Class 3 and e-motorcycles for sale, with descriptions specifically targeting teens. Some even say the product is for "Age 13+" users, so it's important for parents to know what they're buying.

Amazon Electric Dirt bike for sale online for "teens"

"I would encourage parents to do their due diligence. Retailers may or may not understand what the rules and regulations are in Colorado, so it's going to be incumbent upon the parents to do their own research," said Lt. Deland.

"What are key descriptions that parents should look out for to note, 'This is probably not what I wanted to get?" asked Denver7 Reporter Danielle Kreutter.

"They need to look for maximum speed. How much of the battery will assist in the speed of the bike itself? So they want to ensure that it's not more than 20 miles an hour," said Lt. Deland.

At this point, Lone Tree police won't be issuing tickets for the violations.

"Our goal is to educate the public to hopefully avoid something terrible from happening. We do not want a tragedy to occur on our roads," he said. However, they may consider ticketing the kids and maybe even the parents in the future if the problem continues.

For more resources on determining which type of bike is allowed where

