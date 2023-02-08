Watch Now
Police asking for the public’s help to find missing woman last seen in northeast Denver last week

DENVER — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen in northeast Denver last week.

Miranda Conner, 30, was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 3 in the area of E. 44th Avenue and Argonne Street.

She was described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 116 lbs.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to Call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000. Reference case #23-64647.

