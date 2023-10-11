Police activity in Englewood shuts down Hampden Ave., Clark St. in all directions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Hampden Ave. and S. Clarkson St. in Englewood were shut down in all directions late Wednesday morning due to police activity in the area.

Englewood police posted on X, formerly Twitter, about police activity affecting Highway 285 (Hampden Ave.) and S. Clarkson St. just before noon Wednesday.

Few details about the police activity were immediately released, but three schools nearby were put on a secure perimeter as a precaution: Englewood High School, Englewood Middle School and the Leadership Academy.

Police advised residents to avoid the area “until further notice.”

This is a developing news story and it will be updated once we learn more.

