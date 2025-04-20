Playoff party: Denver fans react to Avs and Nuggets playoff wins

DENVER — Excitement is high in the Mile High City as the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets compete in the playoffs. The thought of a championship returning to Colorado is top of mind for fans of all ages.

Tom's Watch Bar Denver was packed with fans who cheered as the Nuggets won in a thrilling overtime. Soon after, a line formed outside with Avalanche fans gearing up for their playoff game and the chance to cheer loudly.

"We expect some very busy days, for sure. The nice thing is they usually play every other day, so right now, we should be busy almost every day," Dan Stillman, the operating partner at Tom's Watch Bar Denver, said.

Even though the bar is close to Coors Field, Stillman explained that this playoff run brings a whole lot of business and eager fans.

"Especially if these two teams make a little bit, even a little bit of a run, it's going to be the busiest time of year, I mean, even sometimes crazier than football because you're playing every other day," Stillman said.

Nico Barone could be spotted with his eyes glued to the screen and cheering loudly during those final plays. He described the end of the games as an "up and down rollercoaster" and was hopeful the Nuggets would win by more next time.

A shift of jersey colors could be seen as Nuggets fans left and Avalanche fans came in.

"I think Dallas will be tough because of Rantanen. They are a good team, a hard team, but I think we can do it. Hopefully before 6, but I think within 6," Avalanche fan Bailey Stang said.

Playoff pride has even trickled into Union Station with a pop-up bar in the basement level featuring a Nuggets Gold Mine Bar for fans to watch their team and enjoy specialty cocktails.

"Every bar and restaurant has their ebbs and flows and their slower seasons. We're kind of in the middle of ours right now, so it couldn't come at a better time for the Nuggets and Avalanche to be in the playoffs and for us to have a reason to celebrate," Stacey Cordell, director of bar operations at Union Station, said.

The Nuggets Gold Mine Bar is open for both home and away playoff games, starting two hours before tip-off.

Denver Nuggets roared back from a 15-point first-half deficit to power past the Los Angeles Clippers 112-110 in overtime Saturday. And the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 in the opener of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.