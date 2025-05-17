Watch Now
'No survivors' after plane crashes near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield

The aircraft had just departed from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport when the pilot reported that a door had popped open.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — North Metro Fire crews responded to a small plane crash in a field in Broomfield Saturday morning.

Multiple people were on board, but there were no survivors, according to Mark Daugherty, North Metro Fire Rescue deputy chief.

No one on the ground was injured.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. north of Midway Boulevard and east of Brainard Drive, just north of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, where the aircraft had just departed.

The agency said a fire sparked from the crash had been extinguished.

According to air traffic control radio communications, the pilot notified the tower that a door on the aircraft had popped open just after taking off from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

ATC then gave the pilot clearance to return to land on any runway, but the plane was not able to make it back and went down in a fiery crash north of U.S. 36.

No other details were available, including the exact number of fatalities. Daugherty said the coroner's office will release that information later on Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and will investigate the cause of the crash.

