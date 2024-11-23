LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County authorities are responding to a single-engine plane crash near Storm Mountain Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on causalities or how many people were onboard the plane at this time.

Video from AirTracker7 shows crews have reached the crash scene on a rocky and charred slope of Storm Mountain.

RAW: Single-engine plane crashes near Storm Mountain in Larimer County

The single-engine Cessna 172 is broken up, with both wings and the nose separated from the rest of the aircraft.

The aircraft is owned and operated by the Civil Air Patrol, according to registration information from the plane's tail number.

Data from FlightAware shows it took off from Northern Colorado Regional Airport and appeared to have circled the area where it crashed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.