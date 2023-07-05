Pizzeria Locale to close all of its locations around Denver metro area

All five locations of Pizzeria Locale, a fast-casual build-your-own style pizza joint in the Denver metro area, will close on Monday and the business will dissolve.

Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer with Chipotle Mexican Grill, which owns Pizzeria Locale, provided Denver7 with the brief following statement: “We have made the decision to close all five Pizzeria Locale restaurants on July 10 and dissolve the business. Impacted employees have been extended employment opportunities at Chipotle restaurants in the Denver area.”

The closures were first reported by Westword on Wednesday morning.

The last full day the Pizzeria Locales will be open is Sunday. They all close Monday.

The restaurant has locations on Broadway, 9th and Colorado, the West Highlands, Central Park and the Denver Tech Center. There are Chipotles within half a mile of each location.

As of 12:30 p.m., the company's website was under construction and its Instagram account had been deleted.

Pizzeria Locale's Boulder location closed in December, The Denver Post reported.

