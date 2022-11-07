Pitkin County remains identified as missing man

DENVER — Human remains located in Pitkin County in September have been identified as that of a man missing for more than 12 years.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office publicly identified the remains Sunday. They belong to 61-year-old William Worley, an area resident who was reported missing in July 2010, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office led a search of the area for several weeks in 2010, but he was not located at that time.

In 2022, Worley’s remains were discovered by a hunter on Sept. 11 in a backcountry area near Redstone, the release read.

The coroner's report lists his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death is undetermined.

Dental records were used to make a positive identification.