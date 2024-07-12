Watch Now
Pilot safely lands plane in field near Sedalia after aircraft loses power mid-air

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 12, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A pilot was able to safely land a plane in a field near Sedalia after the aircraft lost power in the air.

Just before 1 p.m., West Metro Fire Rescue posted on social media that it was responding to a report of a crashed experimental plane somewhere in or near Roxborough State Park.

A Douglas County helicopter helped scan the area from above and found the plane on the ground in the Sedalia area, which is about five miles east of the park. The helicopter crew was able to walk with the pilot away from the plane.

The pilot told West Metro Fire Rescue personnel that he lost power around 2,000 feet and was able to safely land in a field.

West Douglas Fire and Rescue evaluated the pilot for any injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

