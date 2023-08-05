Pilot killed in single-engine aircraft crash in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The pilot of a single-engine aircraft was killed after a crash in El Paso County Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around noon near the Meadowlake Airport near Falcon.

The adult male pilot of the aircraft was found deceased upon arrival of rescue crews.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The identity of the man has not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be the lead investigating agency on this incident.