Pilot killed in Elbert County plane crash

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A pilot of a small plane did not survive after crash landing in a field near the town of Matheson in Elbert County Saturday.
It happened around noon Saturday in a field near County Road 169 and County Road 66.
A nearby rancher heard the crash and called 911.
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot, and sole occupant of the plane, died on impact.
Their identity has not been released.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver organization pushes for financial literacy graduation requirement bill
Colorado doctors warn of possible 'quademic' as virus cases in children increase
Former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launches heritage fellowship for high schoolers
Some express concern as 'hundreds' of NOAA, NWS employees across the country are laid off
Comic book about a Black cowboy showcases the spirit of the American West
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.