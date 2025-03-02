Pilot killed in Elbert County plane crash

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A pilot of a small plane did not survive after crash landing in a field near the town of Matheson in Elbert County Saturday.

It happened around noon Saturday in a field near County Road 169 and County Road 66.

A nearby rancher heard the crash and called 911.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot, and sole occupant of the plane, died on impact.

Their identity has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.