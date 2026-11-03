'Pikachu onesie bandit' suspect arrested following bank vandalisms in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County deputies have arrested a suspect accused of using a bat to vandalize two area banks in October while partially wearing a Pikachu onesie.
Investigators said the suspect used a softball bat to vandalize doors, ATMs and a sign at the two locations.
The first incident happened Oct. 19, 2026, at approximately 9:37 p.m. at the U.S. Bank located at 7550 Shaffer Parkway.
The second happened Oct. 20, 2026, at approximately 10:16 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 10103 West Belleview Avenue.
The sheriff's office said a caller tipped off officials and told them that the suspect was livestreaming on X talking about what he had done. He also allegedly reposted a sheriff's office post about the incident and wished everyone a "Happy Halloween" on the platform.
Deputies were able to track down the suspect and took him into custody in a Walmart parking lot off West Coal Mine Avenue.
Chad Alan Reich, 30, is now facing one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
Officials say more charges could be coming as they believe he may have been associated with other crimes.
Pikachu Onesie Bandit Busted Remember the Pikachu onesie and softball bat? The suspect in the two bank vandalism cases we posted about Friday, was arrested on Saturday, thanks to a tip from the public. Someone who saw our post called to let us know the suspect was livestreaming on X, talking about the damage and sharing his location. Repeatedly. He also reposted our appeal on his own X account, complete with Pikachu images and wishes for a Happy Halloween. His Halloween didn’t turn out so happy. Deputies tuned in to the livestream, located his Subaru in a Walmart parking lot off West Coal Mine Avenue, and took 30-year-old Chad Alan Reich into custody without incident. A Pikachu onesie and bat were found in his car. He was booked on one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. Investigators have since learned he may be associated other crimes, so more charges may be coming. A big thanks to the person who called in the tip, and to everyone who shared our post!— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 2, 2026