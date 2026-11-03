'Pikachu onesie bandit' suspect arrested following bank vandalisms in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County deputies have arrested a suspect accused of using a bat to vandalize two area banks in October while partially wearing a Pikachu onesie.

Investigators said the suspect used a softball bat to vandalize doors, ATMs and a sign at the two locations.

top-stories.mp4

The first incident happened Oct. 19, 2026, at approximately 9:37 p.m. at the U.S. Bank located at 7550 Shaffer Parkway.

The second happened Oct. 20, 2026, at approximately 10:16 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 10103 West Belleview Avenue.

The sheriff's office said a caller tipped off officials and told them that the suspect was livestreaming on X talking about what he had done. He also allegedly reposted a sheriff's office post about the incident and wished everyone a "Happy Halloween" on the platform.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect and took him into custody in a Walmart parking lot off West Coal Mine Avenue.

Chad Alan Reich, 30, is now facing one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Officials say more charges could be coming as they believe he may have been associated with other crimes.