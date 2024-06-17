Pickup truck driver injured after driving through Rocky Mountain Airport fence Monday, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation is underway after the driver of a pickup truck drove through a fence at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport Monday morning, according to deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details about what may have led to the crash were immediately available, but deputies reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday that the pickup truck driver hit two unoccupied planes at the time of the crash.

Photos shared via social media show a mangled fence and two single-engine aircraft damaged from the crash, as well as the pickup coming to a stop after crashing with a guard rail.

Pickup truck drove thru fence at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport, hitting two unoccupied planes. Driver of pickup was taken to a hospital, no one else injured. There is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public or anyone at the airport at this time. Investigation… pic.twitter.com/Ldty4hvsCE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 17, 2024

The driver was taken to a hospital, according to deputies, who said no one else was injured.

“There is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public or anyone at the airport at this time,” deputies said.

