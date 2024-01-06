Pickup truck driver crashes into guardrail, down 1,000-foot embankment heading up to Eisenhower Tunnel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While heading up to the Eisenhower Tunnel from Silverthorne along Interstate 70, a pickup truck driver crashed through a guard rail and down an 1,000-foot embankment, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with CSP said the truck driver, who was going eastbound, crashed around milemarker 211, which is about halfway between Silverthorne and the tunnel.

Rescue crews were able to contact and speak with the driver, who was trapped in the car, Cutler said. The person's condition was not known.

A search and rescue team was dispatched to get to the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The right lane of I-70 eastbound closed for first responders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

