PHOTOS: 2024 National Western Stock Show Parade in downtown Denver

DENVER — Thursday marked the 118th annual National Western Stock Show Parade, where more than 30 longhorn cattle are walked through the streets of downtown Denver.

The cattle drive is lined by horses, cowboys and cowgirls, tractors, marching bands, dancers and more.

See photos from 2024 parade below. All of the photos were posted in Denver7's Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook, where nearly 200,000 people share and enjoy photos from around Colorado.