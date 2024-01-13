Watch Now
Photographers capture Colorado cold snap in amazing images

How can it possibly be warmer at high-altitude than it is in town? The meteorological explanation for this is a phenomenon called cold air damming.
The frozen tundra many of us woke up to Saturday morning in Colorado was perfectly captured by photographers across the state.

Here are some of the best photos of the big freeze captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.

A chilly morning at-8 in Elizabeth.
Eric Alexander

Frigid morning, -8 F, brings ice fishing hobbyist to Cherry Creek State Park - 1-13-2024.
Ammar Gabir

Red Rocks sunrise.
Robert Brown

Cool sundog in the parking lot!
Danielle Nicole Wagoner

Frosty morning in most parts of Colorado. Stay warm and safe. Stairs at Manitou Springs.
Leo Joak Tarrazo

Drama of Colorado's windy winter weather up on Red Mountain pass near Ouray. Pic taken 1.13.24.
Gary Ratcliff

