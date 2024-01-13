Photographers capture Colorado cold snap in amazing images

The frozen tundra many of us woke up to Saturday morning in Colorado was perfectly captured by photographers across the state.

Here are some of the best photos of the big freeze captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.

A chilly morning at-8 in Elizabeth. Eric Alexander

Eric Alexander

Frigid morning, -8 F, brings ice fishing hobbyist to Cherry Creek State Park - 1-13-2024. Ammar Gabir

Ammar Gabir

Red Rocks sunrise. Robert Brown

Robert Brown

Cool sundog in the parking lot! Danielle Nicole Wagoner

Danielle Nicole Wagoner

Frosty morning in most parts of Colorado. Stay warm and safe. Stairs at Manitou Springs. Leo Joak Tarrazo

Leo Joak Tarrazo

Drama of Colorado's windy winter weather up on Red Mountain pass near Ouray. Pic taken 1.13.24. Gary Ratcliff

Gary Ratcliff