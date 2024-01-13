Photographers capture Colorado cold snap in amazing images

The frozen tundra many of us woke up to Saturday morning in Colorado was perfectly captured by photographers across the state.
Here are some of the best photos of the big freeze captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.
A chilly morning at-8 in Elizabeth.
Eric Alexander
Frigid morning, -8 F, brings ice fishing hobbyist to Cherry Creek State Park - 1-13-2024.
Ammar Gabir
Red Rocks sunrise.
Robert Brown
Cool sundog in the parking lot!
Danielle Nicole Wagoner
Frosty morning in most parts of Colorado. Stay warm and safe. Stairs at Manitou Springs.
Leo Joak Tarrazo
Drama of Colorado's windy winter weather up on Red Mountain pass near Ouray. Pic taken 1.13.24.
Gary Ratcliff
