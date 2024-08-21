PGA Tour's return to Castle Pines stirs memories of mountains and missing Tiger Woods

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Castle Pines is the host of this week's second event of the PGA Tour playoffs, the BMW Championship.

The course south of Denver once had the makings of one of those can’t-miss stops on pro golf’s unrelenting calendar.

But too many players skipped the tournament called the International.

Most notable was Tiger Woods, whose absence played a role in sealing its fate.

The International was last played in 2006.

For the first time since then, the tour is back at the course that oil magnate Jack Vickers built with a big assist from his buddy, Jack Nicklaus.