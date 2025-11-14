Burglary suspect shot and killed by Denver police on S. Parker Road Friday morning

DENVER — A man was shot and killed by Denver police early Friday morning near the Advenir at French Quarter apartment complex on S. Parker Road just West of Interstate 225. No officers were injured.

Denver police were called to the 3200 block of S. Parker Road just before 2 a.m. Friday on report of a burglary in progress. When two officers arrived, they found the suspect in a storage shed.

Police Chief Ron Thomas said the officers ordered the suspect to come out, reporting he had a large object in his hand that appeared to be a knife. The officers ordered the suspect to put it down, but he ultimately picked it up and advanced at officers, Chief Thomas said. That's when he was shot by Denver police.



Watch the full news briefing with Chief Thomas, in the video player below:

DPD Chief Ron Thomas news briefing on deadly shooting Friday

The suspect was taken to HealthONE Swedish Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.